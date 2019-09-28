Q: I was going south on Highway 22 (on Sept. 3) and was going to take a left-hand turn toward Kohl’s and Michael’s and all that. There was a red arrow (I just missed the green arrow.) I was watching the time a little bit, and it was like four minutes that arrow was red.
Question No. 1: Why is that red arrow so long?
Also, there was a crazy woman behind me wanting me to turn on that red arrow. It was a concern because the woman was just crazy.
My husband said, I think there’s some state law that says you can turn on a red if it stays red for too long. I said I didn’t think so.
A: The woman, who called Ask Us Guy, went on to say she arrived at the intersection at 10:45 a.m. and noted the time — and the length of the red arrow — because the woman behind her was so extreme in her agitation. Other drivers behind that vehicle actually drove around the two stopped vehicles and turned left from the left through-lane.
Along with getting answers to her questions, the woman said she wanted to warn people that there are drivers out there who are so impatient they are willing to blow through a red light or red arrow.
“I would just like your readers to be aware of situations like this and be careful,” she said.
So, Ask Us Guy sent the question to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, which has jurisdiction over Highway 22 and manages the traffic signals along it.
Traffic engineer Scott Thompson responded, providing thorough answers, as always.
Question 1: Why is that red arrow so long?
“It shouldn’t be,” Thompson said. “With select exceptions, no red indication should ever be that long.”
But the woman who had the bad experience on Sept. 3 wasn’t the first. The problem has been reported by others, but it doesn’t fail consistently and that makes it harder to fix.
“Like all complicated electrical systems, sometimes traffic signal systems have gremlins,” Thompson said. “The traffic signal at Highway 22 and Bassett Drive has had an intermittent issue for southbound left-turners over the past few months.”
Unfortunately, the issue won’t present itself when MnDOT staff are at the intersection to troubleshoot the issue. As a result, MnDOT has had to resort to swapping system components, one item at a time, in the hopes of ultimately exorcising the gremlin.
Question 2: Is there a law that says you can turn on a red if it stays red for too long?
“Yes there is, but it only applies if you’re on a bicycle or a motorcycle,” Thompson said. “MS 169.06, Subdivision 9 provides this relief, provided four conditions are met:
“1.) The bicycle or motorcycle has been brought to a complete stop;
“2.) The signal continues to show a red light for an unreasonable amount of time;
“3.) The signal is apparently malfunctioning or … the signal has apparently failed to detect the arrival of the bicycle or motorcycle; and
“4.) No motor vehicle or person is approaching on the street or highway to be crossed or entered.’”
So the woman was following the law by not turning, and both Ask Us Guy and a trained MnDOT traffic engineer said she can tell her husband he was wrong, WRONG, WRONG!!! to suggest she should have. In addition, Thompson said she was correct in suggesting that those other drivers were making a dangerous decision.
“Needless to say, making left turns from the passing (left side through) lane on a road as busy as Highway 22 is not safe and it shouldn’t be attempted,” he said. “Instead, if a situation like this presents itself in the future, a motorist should safely merge back into through traffic, and then turn at the next intersection.”
Now, if 100% of Ask Us readers think Thompson is an utterly reasonable and intelligent traffic engineer, he’s about to lose 27% of his fans ... .
“One parting thought,” he said. “It should be noted that roundabouts don’t have these issues.”
