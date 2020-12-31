KASOTA — A woman is charged in an alleged assault that left another woman with a broken nose.
A woman said Jillian Rose Padgett, 35, of Mankato, assaulted her during an argument Dec. 19 in a Kasota residence. Padgett allegedly put her in a headlock, pulled her hair, grabbed her by the throat and punched her in the face.
The complainant called police from the St. Peter hospital where she was treated for a broken nose, according to a court complaint.
Padgett was charged with felony assault Thursday in Le Sueur County District Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.