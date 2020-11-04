WELLS — Wells police used a stun gun on man who allegedly would not drop a knife after he called 911 to report he had assaulted a woman.
Ricardo Daniel Gutierrez, 29, of Wells, reportedly called police Friday afternoon and said he had assaulted a woman, was armed with a knife and would use it if officers approached him. They found Gutierrez in the street near his home. He refused to drop the knife and told officers they would have to kill him, according to a court complaint. An officer used a stun gun and Gutierrez was arrested.
A woman told officers Gutierrez hit her in the face, choked her and hit her again as she passed out. The woman had visible facial injuries and said she was having trouble breathing.
Gutierrez was charged with felony and gross misdemeanor counts of domestic assault Monday in Faribault County District Court.
