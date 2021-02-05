MANKATO — A rural Mankato woman is accused of sending explicit photos of a woman to intimidate her into dropping prior assault charges.
Tammy Jo Mason, 56, was charged with felony nonconsensual dissemination of sexual images Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court. She also is charged with misdemeanor tampering with a witness and violating a no-contact order.
Mason was prohibited from having contact with a woman in November after she was charged with assault and threats involving a gun.
Mason since has attempted to message the woman on social media and repeatedly asked another person to pass on messages asking the woman to drop the charges, the new charges say.
Last month Mason allegedly sent explicit photos of the woman to the woman's parents and an old friend.
The woman in the photos said she believed Mason was trying to intimidate her into dropping the charges.
