NORTH MANKATO — An employee of a North Mankato business allegedly asked if he could have his methamphetamine back after he assaulted a co-worker and a police lieutenant. When he was taken to the hospital, the man allegedly assaulted a doctor.
Jason Phillip Presler, 48, of Mankato, was charged with felony assault on an officer, felony drug possession, gross misdemeanor obstructing the legal process and misdemeanor assault Friday in Nicollet County District Court.
According to the court complaint:
North Mankato police were called to Lindsay Windows on Commerce Lane Wednesday afternoon after Presler hit a co-worker. When officers arrived, he was in an office with two other employees who reported he had shown them drugs and appeared to be high.
Lt. Dan Forster attempted to handcuff Presler. He twice punched Forster, scratched his face and tried to headbutt him. Another officer then deployed a stun gun but Presler continued to resist arrest.
Presler spit at and tried to bite Forster's hand and tried to grab his groin. He spit at and tried to headbutt another employee who helped subdue Presler.
Forster had multiple cuts and scratches and a hand injury and took himself to the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Mankato. The employee who helped subdue Presler has minor injuries to his hand and wrist.
Drugs were seized from Presler's pocket before he was taken to the Mankato hospital with a cut on his head. In the ambulance he asked an officer if he could have his meth back. A test confirmed the two baggies contained a small amount of methamphetamine.
Presler continued to be combative at the hospital. He was restrained after he kicked a doctor in the torso.
