NICOLLET — A 17-year-old St. Peter girl and at least one other driver were killed Monday in separate crashes involving cars colliding with semi trucks on icy highways in Nicollet County. The Minnesota State Patrol was withholding the identities of the victims Monday evening
The first crash occurred at 11:21 a.m. on Highway 111 north of Nicollet. The St. Peter teenager was southbound on Highway 111 when her 2000 Buick Regal and a northbound 2016 Volvo tractor truck collided at 11:21 a.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office, the Nicollet Fire Department and the Minnesota Department of Transportation, which closed the highway following the crash, also responded.
The girl was wearing a seat belt. The driver of the semi — John Eugene Magnan, 62, of Detroit Lakes — was not injured.
The second crash involved a 45-year-old New Ulm woman driving a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am and a 44-year-old Roseville man driving a 2019 Volvo tractor truck who collided at the intersection of Highway 14 and Nicollet County Road 37 near New Ulm at 1:24 p.m. It was a fatal crash, according to the State Patrol, which did not indicate which driver was killed.
The Volvo was eastbound on Highway 14, and the Pontiac was northbound on County Road 37 at the time of the crash.
As with the previous crash, the highway was covered with snow and ice. Sheriff's deputies from Nicollet and Brown counties, the Courtland Fire Department and the Minnesota Department of Transportation responded to the crash.
