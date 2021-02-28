Studies have always shown that people usually say they look for partners with a sense of humor and couples who spend more time laughing together are happier in their relationships.
My wife must be very happy. She has always said she loves my sense of humor and that I make her laugh.
Being a bit slow, it took me a long time to realize she really means she loves laughing at me, not necessarily with me.
There was the time at the Cass County Fair in Pine River when she and I and the grandkids put on the harnesses to shimmy up the climbing wall. Not a tall climbing wall, maybe 15 feet high. How hard could it be?
While the others climbed to the top and were then lowered down, I was part way up, then just let go and came — ungracefully — down, settling on the grass at an awkward angle on my side.
Even the guy who lowered me was laughing along with the rest of my beloved family.
Then there was the time I decided to dye my mustache and beard. They were out of “Touch of Gray,” which gives you that “mature salt-and-pepper look,” so I just bought the brown.
When I washed it off, Rose went into one of those teary-eyed laughing fits. I looked in the mirror at the dark, completely brown results. If I’d put on a pair of leather pants and a pointed fur-lined, I could’ve be one of those 5th century Huns that overwhelmed the Romans.
Rose seems to especially enjoy when I’m injured. Sure, later she asks if I’m OK, but the initial trauma brings peals of delight.
She’d convinced me to build a tetherball pole in the backyard. But instead of a volleyball hanging from the string, it’s a tennis ball. We started hitting the ball back and forth with tennis rackets, I hit harder, she hit harder, I moved closer for the kill. That’s when she connected solidly and the ball caught me on the side of the head.
My eyes watered, I dropped my racket, knees felt weak.
One would think, with all the awareness about the dangers of concussion, a devoted wife would rush to see if I had dizziness or slurred speech. But no. While I didn’t quite fall to my knees, she did, convulsing in laughter.
More recent studies on humor and relationship show that more important than finding a partner with a sense of humor is finding one who matches your sense of humor. And relationships improve when couples create humor together.
I guess we got the creating humor together part down, anyway.
But I take comfort in knowing I’m not really a clumsy oaf. I’m just a dedicated husband doing what I can to improve our relationship through laughter.
