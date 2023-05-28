On a weekend that was living up to its reputation as the start of summer, Montgomery residents and fans of the Montgomery Brewing Co. gathered on the closed 2nd St. NW for a celebration of an event that many of them probably didn’t know existed.
The eighth Can-Can Anniversary event notes the first brewery recognized by the Minnesota Brewers Guild to sell growlers — those moonshine-type jugs that are perfect for local breweries to use to send their product home with patrons.
Brewery owner and founder Chuck Dorsey admitted after selling more than 1,000 growlers to start, sales are down to a couple hundred every two years or so as people find themselves with a collection of the glass containers at home.
But Cory Smieja was busy at the Sunday celebration pouring samples and full drafts, as well as selling the canned off-sale product.
“We’ve got friends who know the owners and so we come quite often,” said Mankatoan Angie Braunwarth. She and many of her seven friends there met while exploring craft breweries. She spent the previous day touring a couple of Twin Cities breweries on a bike with her brother.
“It’s one of our favorite places to come,” Braunwarth continued. “We like the vibe, like the space, like the beers.”
Another guy who likes the beers is Marc Crawford. He and his wife Carolyn borrowed back the Jeep they gave their son so they could take a ride with the top down on Sunday. After Montgomery, they planned to drive to Northfield for another brewery stop.
Crawford learned about home brewing from his friend and former teaching colleague, Daryl Arzdorf. Crawford and his wife also love to visit area breweries.
“I would say in the summertime it’s probably a couple of times a month,” he said of their excursions. “So, it was just natural that we’re going to be here anyway this weekend.”
Outside on 2nd St. NW, people quickly found seats under two Montgomery Brewing Co. gazebo tents to circle up chairs and enjoy some summertime brews. As they approached friends, one man called out, “They serve you out here?”
When he received an answer of “no,” he ducked away to remedy the situation. When they returned a few minutes later he was asked, “What’s the dark-colored one there?” The answer: “Peanut butter, dude!”
The Peanut Butter Porter is one of several beers served in the brewery’s taproom. Although he said he doesn’t usually drink IPAs, Crawford and his wife enjoy the less hoppy offering there. He likes that they pour those variations, and they took some to go.
The Speedy Steaks and Tacos food truck provided food for the event. Forrest Johnston lined up musicians to join him on a stage overlooking the street. He and buddy Josh Reinitz looked like a mellow ZZ Top band to start things off, launching with a song from John Prine. The Bike Army, which provides bicycles for returning vets, also had their bus on the street.
In the taproom, Braunwarth was gathering up her party, which included her dad.
“He’s 80 years old and he likes to come and drink the beers, too,” she said. “He likes the Peanut Butter Porter.”
