MANKATO — Despite the pandemic and the related restrictions and cancellations, Minnesota State University is open, in-person classes begin today and enrollment is up nearly 4.5%.
As thousands of freshmen moved into their dorm rooms in recent days and participated in Welcome Week activities, they and older returning Mavericks are hopeful about the 2020-21 school year.
Facing countless new rules, and reminder signs everywhere around Minnesota's second-largest public university, students said they're trying to be optimistic their peers will be able to avoid a COVID-19 outbreak that will shut down the campus.
"Everyone seems pretty accepting of all the rules," said Destiny Kempf, a freshman from Weyauwega, Wisconsin, sitting with a new friend near MSU's signature fountain on a sultry summer day.
"So far, what we've been seeing, they've been doing a pretty good job of it," said fellow-freshman Ella Halpern of Coon Rapids. "... I don't think anyone wants to get sent home."
As first-year college students, Kempf and Halpern weren't around in March when MSU became a ghost campus as students were sent home, taking classes online in a demoralizing, solitary conclusion to the spring semester. But they had that same disappointment in their final year of high school, and they really don't want to repeat it in their first year of college life.
They're confident that most students are similarly motivated to follow the rules but also recognize that a small minority of people could prompt a campus-closing spike in COVID cases.
"Really, I don't know. I try to be optimistic about it," Halpern said.
"I feel we're just prepared for anything," Kempf added.
Zane Coyle, a senior math and econ major, believes most students will follow social-distancing guidelines and other measures aimed at avoiding the spread of the coronavirus.
"We want to be back on campus with our friends," Coyle said. "We want to be in classes."
As for the social interaction that's such a vital part of the college experience, Coyle thinks that's still possible even with masks, distancing and limits on the size of gatherings — especially in the months until the Minnesota winter hits hard.
"I think we can still get it while following the rules," he said. "People are just going to adapt and change so we can make it work."
Anna Thevenot, a mass media major, said perfection won't be possible when 15,000 people are involved, not counting hundreds of faculty and staff.
"There definitely will be a couple of mess-ups by people," Thevenot said, expressing optimism that those will be limited enough to allow in-person learning to continue. "I have high hopes for staying the whole semester — well, until Thanksgiving."
Switching to online learning between the Thanksgiving and Christmas breaks is one of the concessions already put in place because of the pandemic. The theory is that students and staff will be susceptible to contracting the virus when traveling and interacting with family at Thanksgiving, making it unwise to bring them back together on campus before January.
Another change was apparent last week with relatively modest crowds of freshmen moving into residence halls by appointment. That avoided the standard sight of hundreds of students, parents and siblings scurrying like ants from parking lots to dorms — carrying futons, suitcases, mirrors and TVs — as part of a single massive move-in day.
Students were also invited to haul the bulk of their stuff to campus earlier in the summer, head back home and return with a relatively light load when it was time to stay.
About half of the 600 residents of the Julia Sears Residence Hall took advantage of that option, said Quinlan Robuck, a senior English education major working the front desk. And those who did saw less anxiety along with reduced crowding.
One dad came up to Robuck saying he had a suggestion for her to pass on to the people in charge, and she braced herself for a tirade.
"He said, 'Keep doing this. This is great, so much less stress,'" Robuck said.
Minimizing the risk of spreading the coronavirus and reducing stress were major themes of this year's convocation by MSU President Richard Davenport and Provost Matt Cecil, a traditional kickoff of the academic year that was done this time via Zoom.
"I hope it will come as no surprise when I continue to ask more of you," Davenport said to faculty, staff and students. "... We are not done in our challenges."
In a speech that would normally be jammed full of academic and administrative initiatives aimed at improving the university, this year's was focused on more basic instructions — including reminders about masks, hand-washing, distancing and sanitizing.
"Please protect yourselves, your colleagues and your friends as though they were your own family," Davenport said. "And keep in mind, we are a family — the Maverick family."
Cecil spoke of the importance of persistence in following the rules: "We need to change our behaviors, and we have to sustain those changes over time."
Cecil conceded that not everyone would abide by the rules, imploring other students to walk away from people and places where the guidelines were being flouted.
And he suggested that the pandemic and all its repercussions would inevitably undermine mental health.
"With that in mind, the second thing I'm asking in addition to following the safety rules is that all practice empathy, patience and kindness," Cecil said. "... Because, let's face it, things are going to go wrong."
