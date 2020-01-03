Bla Yang was happy to help out at Minnesota State University, but a conversation with a trusted mentor led her to want something more.
The 21-year-old Milwaukee native serves in the MSU Student Senate and is working on a degree in social work. And to hear her mentor say it, Yang is becoming a fine leader — which is why a fellow social worker asked if she would be interested in serving on a statewide task force on young women’s issues.
“She saw this opportunity and was talking to me about it,” Yang said. “She said, ‘Hey, I’ve seen you grow as a woman. I think this would be right for you.’”
That’s how Yang joined 22 other women across the state to form the second iteration of the Young Women’s Cabinet, a joint effort between the state of Minnesota and the Women’s Foundation of Minnesota aiming to improve gender equity and equality throughout the region.
“You don’t normally get the opportunity to actually get a chance to work with the government, the governor and the lieutenant governor,” Yang said.
The Young Women’s Cabinet started in 2016 as part of the Young Women’s Initiative of Minnesota, a public-private partnership that gives grants to women across the state whose projects align with a series of recommendations the task force published in 2017. Those recommendations range from education improvements to safety suggestions and economic opportunities.
Perhaps more important, the task force is designed to empower more women leaders throughout the state.
“Give me any town I’ve visited in and I can tell you a woman who is working behind the scenes to make magic happen in that community,” said Benya Kraus of Waseca.
Kraus, 24, is another recent appointee to the Young Women’s Cabinet. She has roots in the area — her father’s side of the family lives in and around Waseca — but her mother is from Thailand and she grew up overseas.
After graduating from Tufts University in Boston, Massachusetts, she co-founded Lead for America, a national nonprofit that creates fellowships for recent college grads, particularly grads of color, to work in local governments. Kraus moved back to Waseca last summer to start a Minnesota chapter of Lead for America.
The newest iteration of the cabinet has only met once thus far, but members will soon pare down the issues they hope to address during the next three years.
“Every issue is a women’s issue,” Kraus said. “I’d love to focus on how, across all vectors, can we be elevating women’s leadership?”
Yang agreed, pointing out women haven’t had many leadership positions throughout Minnesota in the state’s history. And the Minnesota Legislature, which will consider whether to implement the cabinet’s recommendations, is traditionally male-dominated.
Only three women, all DFLers, have served as speaker of the Minnesota House, with two of the three serving within the past 13 years. And the only woman named Senate majority leader was former Republican Sen. Amy Koch, who served in the role for less than a year in 2011.
“It’s really important for more women to run for certain positions within government, within the state,” Yang said.
Both Kraus and Yang say it’s also important to focus on how women in Greater Minnesota can have more success. In smaller towns, Kraus said, women in leadership roles often go overlooked when it comes to public attention or to spearhead major projects.
“What I continue to see is for many women, their leadership is still seen as something behind the scenes or not taken seriously, or to respect the experience they do have,” Kraus said.
If nothing else, the cabinet aims to ensure women are given more representation in business, education, government and other industries to help address future issues.
“If we don’t have the people because we don’t elevate their leadership enough because we don’t have the tools for women, our responses will just always be incomplete,” Kraus said.
“How sad it is to lose or to not include some of the brightest minds and people who are at the forefront of our state and our country.”
