Shane Brenny always enjoyed his odd jobs in the restaurant industry. Be it a fast-food place or Perkins or sitting down at some fancy supper club, Brenny took in the sights and sounds.
“Ever since I was 16, I loved restaurants and working in them,” Brenny said, thinking someday he might take the plunge and venture into that demanding field.
But never did he imagine that plunge being a restaurant in a town of less than 100 residents in Faribault County, coupled with a storefront that didn’t exactly cry out for customers.
“I must have driven by this place a dozen times,” Brenny said, noticing the peeling, faded blue exterior but maybe missing the Huntley Cafe lettering. Underneath, read: Community Post Office 56047.
Still, things fell into place quickly for Brenny, wife Deanna, and their two children. Previously from Owatonna, Deanna fell in love with a house in Blue Earth, then with the Huntley Cafe.
“My wife fell in love with it right away,” Brenny said. Despite the outward appearance of the building in the heart of Huntley, “we were just impressed with the place.”
Longtime owner Claudine Meckes impressed the Brenny family, too. The 79-year-old was ready to hand over the keys, as new and old owners agreed she would stay on to bake those homemade desserts and help the Brenny family adjust to the business side of the restaurant.
On Aug. 1, Brenny took over the Huntley Cafe. After closing for three days to clean and make a few updates, Brenny heard concerns from the regulars. But when those doors reopened to the 50-seat cafe, that decades-long, multi-generational customer base warmly welcomed the new ownership.
“It was amazing,” Brenny recalled. “They’re very patient with us.”
And while other longtime cafe servers and cooks didn’t stay on or found it a good time to retire, Claudine’s familiar face and ways remained. One morning, she was long gone after preparing 48 cinnamon rolls for a to-go order.
“She’s back there doing what she loves,” Brenny said. “She is a great mentor.”
Brenny’s also been mentoring new staff. Words of encouragement went out to a new, young cook — “You’re gonna learn.” And first-day-on-the-job server Jenessa Morris drew words of encouragement and praise from fellow staffers and customers.
“It’s such a great place,” Morris said. “I love it here already.”
The Huntley Cafe remains the breakfast place to go to in the region. It’s been such a popular place that when nearby restaurant owner Robin Robertson of Rockin’ Robin’s in Winnebago opened in February, she opted to not compete with that Huntley Cafe breakfast tradition.
Brenny hopes to keep it that way. Located some five miles southwest of Winnebago, the cafe building is one of the few businesses left in Huntley. That’s what makes the cafe’s decades-long success so special, Brenny knows.
“We’re way into the school system,” he said of the Granada-Huntley-East Chain school district. That will continue.
But Brenny knows that Meckes was the glue that held the Huntley Cafe together. Brenny said plans are to continue her Saturday reservation plans, although he likely won’t turn away a customer who didn’t know of that tradition.
Brenny also hopes to open a patio at some point, expanding seating and allowing for some outdoor tables. But little will change inside, including that nostalgic, still operational post office.
“Whatever Claudine was doing, we’re going to continue,” Brenny said. “Whatever we can add to it, we’ll add it.”
