MADELIA — While many in the food production industry are being hammered by the coronavirus pandemic, others are seeing a surge in business.
"Most of our products are shelf stable or frozen. Our demand is very solid," said David Ross, director of Human Resources at Tony Downs Foods in Madelia.
The company has 450 employees in Madelia and 1,000 in southern Minnesota. It bought Fairmont Foods in 2015.
The Madelia plant makes canned, pouched and frozen proteins, mainly chicken, but some beef, pork and turkey.
The Fairmont plant makes a variety of microwavable meals.
"We are continuing to hire. As other industries struggle and lay people off, we are able to pick up good talent," Ross said.
He said anyone who's been in the grocery store lately will understand why Tony Downs is ramping up.
"You go down the canned aisles and the shelves are empty, including the stuff we supply. I think it's balancing out some. We have to rebuild that pipeline."
He said they've done all they can to protect employees.
"With a lot of our processes people are spread out pretty good. We're doing as well as we can to distance. Employees have done a great job on breaks and other times to makes sure they're distancing. We're giving them the CDC info for when they're at home, too."
He said anyone displaying symptoms is kept at home. "Knock on wood, so far we haven't had any diagnosed cases at our facilities."
He said being in food production gives them a bit of a head start when it comes to cleanliness.
"We're in food manufacturing, so part of our job is sanitizing, washing hands. That's something we've always preached from day one, so I think that helps in safeguarding employees."
At some meat-processing plants union leaders have accused leadership of not doing enough to safeguard workers. Ross said that hasn't been an issue in their plants.
"The relationship we have with the union is fantastic. We have good communications. They've been working on best practices with employees, too. There haven't been any issues raised."
