MANKATO — Atlantis Hobby in downtown Mankato is recovering from a break-in early Tuesday morning in which display cases were damaged and valuable trading cards stolen.
"It is with a heavy heart that we will be closed today and offering a $5,000 reward. Last night at 1:45 a.m. our store was broken into. Pokémon and Magic the Gathering cards and products were taken.
"If you have any information that leads to an arrest or return of inventory that was taken we will pay the reward. Please contact us with any information or the local police," the store posted Tuesday on its Facebook page.
The store, at 903 South Front, reopened on Wednesday.
The store sells games, aquariums and supplies.
