MANKATO — A Mankato man appears to have chosen a unique way of attempting to get others to taste the rainbow.
Tristan Levi Vaughn Stetina, 19, is accused of throwing the multi-colored candy Skittles at them at a restaurant June 23.
He faces a gross misdemeanor charge of obstruction of legal process and misdemeanor charges of fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct in Blue Earth County District Court.
The criminal complaint states Stetina arrived at the restaurant and began yelling and throwing Skittles at the workers and customers. After Stetina left the restaurant and police arrived, one victim said she had been hit in the back by a Skittle, causing a stinging pain, according to the complaint.
Police then discovered the whereabouts of Stetina and reported having to use force after he resisted arrest. Stetina was then cuffed and taken to Blue Earth County Jail, according to the court complaint.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.