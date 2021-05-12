WINTHROP — A man is charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a Winthrop woman who was going to testify against the man's friend.
An alleged getaway driver is also charged with aiding and abetting attempted murder.
Keshaun Schelven Coatie, 24, of South St. Paul, is accused of shooting Jessica Shay Holtz, 24, when she opened her front door the early morning of Nov. 2 on West Third Street in Winthrop.
According to court documents:
Holtz had multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital before being airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center.
She told investigators a man in a hooded sweatshirt and a mask covering part of his face knocked on her door, asked for directions and shot her.
Holtz suspected the shooter was David Devor Harris or one of his friends. Holtz had pleaded guilty in November to helping Harris commit a felony theft and was going to testify against Harris, 29, of Apple Valley.
Holtz told authorities Harris had said to her: “You're either with me or against me. And if you're against me, I have a gun.”
Harris and his girlfriend told authorities they were together in Wisconsin at the time of the shooting.
Investigators reviewed surveillance footage from the area of the shooting and saw a vehicle circling Holtz's residence. The vehicle belonged to a relative of Brianna Nicole Watson, 26, of Richfield,
Watson is in a relationship with Coatie and told authorities she drove Coatie to Winthrop and he told her to wait in the car. He was gone for a few minutes and she heard gunshots, she reportedly said. He returned and they drove away.
Investigators obtained Watson's cellphone records and confirmed she was in Winthrop at the time of the shooting. They also showed a call between Watson's phone and Harris' girlfriend's phone. Watson told authorities Coatie used her phone at the time of the shooting.
Coatie was charged with attempted first-degree murder Wednesday in Sibley County District Court.
Watson was charged Wednesday with aiding and abetting attempted first-degree murder.
Warrants have been issued for their arrests.
The felony theft charge against Harris is still pending with a trial scheduled for August. Holtz was sentenced to community service and probation.
She helped Harris steal nearly $4,000 from the gas station at which she worked in New Auburn, according to the charges filed in that case.
