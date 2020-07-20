WASECA — A member of Waseca High School's Class of 2020 died and a boy who will be a senior there this fall was seriously injured Friday morning in an ATV rollover on a forest road near Finland in northern Minnesota.
José Martinez, 18, died at a helicopter landing zone after being airlifted from the crash scene, said Lake County Sheriff Carey Johnson.
Carlos Gallegos was a passenger on the ATV that Martinez was driving, Johnson said.
Gallegos is being treated at St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth.
Martinez was a year ahead of Gallegos in school. The close friends played together on the Bluejays boys soccer team.
“Carlos really loves to fish," said head soccer coach, Terry Nafe, who saw the friends together on Clear Lake in Waseca a few weeks ago.
Nafe said it had been awhile since he'd last talked to his players. He was happy to see them out enjoying themselves.
"He said they'd just gotten back into to it (fishing). Then he told me about the trip they were planning.”
Martinez and Gallegos were part of a small group that traveled to the Duluth area last week for an informal friends reunion.
Gallegos suffered broken ribs, a shoulder fracture, collapsed lung and bruised liver in the crash, Nafe said.
Other youths in the group who were riding on another ATV witnessed the accident, said the Rev. Rick Wulf, pastor of student ministries at Christ Community Church in Waseca. Wulf knows both youths' families.
"In a town of 9,000, everyone gets to know everyone," he said.
A few years ago, Martinez had been a regular at the church's Friday night programs for teens. He had stood out as one of the nicest kids at Waseca Intermediate School, said retired paraprofessional Nancy Prehn, of Waseca.
"My heart just breaks for the families," she said.
Prehn is among the donors who've contributed online to help the Martinez family with funeral expenses. Contributions are being accepted at:
The GoFundMe page was started by Aurora Martinez, who described her late brother as a person who left a huge mark on the lives of family members and had a great number of friends.
Dennis Funeral and Cremation Services in Waseca is handling arrangements.
Nafe is organizing a fundraiser for Gallegos' family. Contributions are being accepted at:
