WASECA — An ATV driver is now charged in a June crash that injured a passenger in rural Waseca County.
John Robert Mcnair III, 21, of rural Waseca, was charged with felony and gross misdemeanor counts of criminal vehicular operation, and misdemeanor counts of DWI, reckless driving and careless driving Monday in Waseca County District Court.
Mcnair was driving an ATV with three passengers when he swerved and rolled on the shoulder of 320th Avenue the early morning of June 29, according to a court complaint.
One of the passengers was airlifted to a hospital with injuries including a broken wrist and a deep cut on her foot.
An initial breathalyzer showed Mcnair had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08, the charges said. A blood sample taken nearly two hours later showed he had an alcohol concentration of 0.06.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.