MANKATO — A Vernon Center man received a staggered sentence of at least 30 days in jail after pleading guilty to a sixth DWI, which was in connection to an ATV crash.
Kristopher Jon Chamberlen, 35, crashed and seriously injured himself in a ditch west of Amboy last May. Beer cans were scattered around the crash site and he had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.22, according to a court complaint.
Chamberlen pleaded guilty to felony DWI in January and was sentenced Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
He received a staggered jail sentence of 30 days to be executed and five additional 30-day periods over the next few years that can be waived if he is following probation requirements. Prison time also is stayed pending successful completion of seven years probation.
