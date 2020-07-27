GARDEN CITY — A man allegedly resisted arrest after he threatened people and assaulted another ATV rider who would not race him.
Terrance Michael Smith, 63, whose permanent address is in Spring Lake Park but owns property outside of Garden City, was charged Friday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony threats of violence, and misdemeanor counts of assault, obstructing the legal process and drug possession.
Smith reportedly appeared to be intoxicated and got upset when another ATV rider he did not know declined to race him Wednesday evening in Garden City.
The other man said Smith slapped him in the face twice. Smith then threatened to shoot the man and witnesses, the charges say.
Smith allegedly was found later near a bag of marijuana and a rifle, and he resisted arrest.
Smith reportedly said he slapped and pushed the complainant because someone pushed him off his ATV.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.