MANKATO — A state audit discovered five previously unreported COVID-19 deaths in south-central Minnesota counties.
Private labs reportedly failed to report the deaths, which were among 138 total across Minnesota, to the state as required by law, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. State epidemiologists identified the deaths along with 891 unreported cases during the audit.
"These cases and deaths occurred over the course of the last year," the health department stated. "The cases will be attributed to the appropriate date in the 'positive cases by date specimen collected data table.' However, deaths will appear as a one-day spike because deaths are represented by the date reported."
The deaths included a Blue Earth County resident older than 100, a Nicollet County resident in their early 90s, a Le Sueur County resident in their mid to late 80s and two Waseca County residents in their mid to late 80s.
Factoring in the newly reported deaths, south-central Minnesota's pandemic toll rose to 220. The 138 deaths statewide raised Minnesota's toll to 6,696.
Apart from the one-day spike related to the unreported deaths, COVID fatalities have been relatively low statewide so far this month.
Nicollet County's 42 total COVID deaths are the most in the nine-county region. Blue Earth and Brown counties are tied for the next most with 37 each.
The two deaths in Waseca County raised its toll to 19, while Le Sueur County is now up to 21 deaths.
Area counties also combined for 60 new COVID cases Tuesday, up from Monday's lower total. Blue Earth County's 32 newly confirmed cases were the most in the region.
All but Sibley County had at least one new case. The full list of newly confirmed cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 32
- Waseca County — 10
- Nicollet County — 8
- Le Sueur County — 3
- Brown County — 3
- Faribault County — 2
- Watonwan County — 1
- Martin County — 1
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.