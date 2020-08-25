MANKATO — An Australian diplomat expected a visit to see the Australian-made mural on Mankato's grain silos would be the highlight of his trip to Minnesota.
David Bushby, Australia's consul-general in Chicago, says the visit more than lived up to expectations.
“It blew me away,” Bushby said of his first view of the silo art as he drove over Veterans Memorial Bridge. “It was so much better than I imagined.”
Twin Rivers Council for the Arts board members gave Bushby a tour of the 135-foot tall artwork recently completed on the Ardent Mills silos created by Australian artist Guido van Helten.
Bushby said he has admired some of van Helten's other murals in passing, but Tuesday was his first opportunity to get an up-close look at one of the works.
The local arts leaders told Bushby about the mural's inspiration: the Mahkato Wacipi's Education Day, which introduces Mankato youths to Native American culture.
Board member Antje Meisner said witnessing van Helten's excitement over the annual powwow reminded her and other locals how special it is.
“He saw things that we take for granted,” she said.
Board member Megan Schnitker told Bushby about the Native American girls featured in the mural and described the history and symbolism in their regalia. She made the jingle dress one of the girls is wearing.
Bushby said learning about the mural's subject made him appreciate it even more.
“I'm really proud an Australian artist was given the opportunity to transform Mankato's silos into a piece of art,” Bushby said.
Twin Rivers Council for the Arts Council said the project was over two years in the making.
Board President Shannon Sinning said he found van Helten through an Internet search and did not expect the world-renowned artist would respond when he sent him an invite to come to Mankato. Sinning was pleasantly surprised when van Helten eagerly responded.
“He's the most humble guy you'll ever meet,” Sinning said.
Bushby asked how long the mural will endure Minnesota weather. Meisner said van Helten used a special paint that is expected to last decades and will fade but not flake off.
Australian turned Mankato radio host Mike Whitney instigated the diplomat's visit. He interviewed van Helten for his bimonthly Austalian-themed radio show on KMSU and shared a recording with Bushby's office.
Bushby also visited with a variety of leaders to “build relationships” during his trip to Minnesota. He's headed home to Australia, where even a diplomat is not exempt from the 14-day quarantine required of all international travelers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.