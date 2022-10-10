Diane Wilson believes she came out of the womb holding a book, ready to devour whatever story awaited her.
Her love for reading them eventually turned into a love for writing her own.
“I think to myself, ‘I haven’t found a book that answers this question, so maybe I need to write it’ and that’s how it goes,” she said.
Wilson’s fourth book, “The Seed Keeper,” seeks to answer how one’s relationship with seeds, and by extension the earth as a whole, has changed over time. In turn, it pushes readers to question how that impacts them and their communities.
The book was inspired by a true story and takes place between 1862 and 2002 — some of it in Mankato. It follows four multigenerational Dakota women, their relationship with seeds, and how it all connects back to their ancestors.
Wilson’s Dakota heritage and green thumb inspired her to pursue such a tale.
As the keynote speaker for Mankato’s Indigenous People’s Day, Wilson spoke about it all on Monday night at Minnesota State University’s Ostrander auditorium.
“I’m a gardener, so the two things that really define my work are gardening and writing,” she said. “It was around 2000 when I started volunteering for this little tiny garden program that was, at the time, down in Farmington called Dream of Wild Health. They were growing these very old, rare indigenous seeds.”
At the same time, Wilson was working on her memoir. The two quickly became intertwined and she began including seeds into her research.
Her fascination grew when she participated in a Dakota Commemorative March where she was told a story about the important relationship humans have held with seeds for thousands of years.
Wilson found it beautiful how, generation upon generation, humans cultivated and protected seeds, preserving their traditions and ways of life in the process.
“Generations of families have saved and shared the seeds to ensure the well being of all,” she said during the event. “We broke our original agreement with seeds when we began to treat plants and animals, the land, the water, and our seeds as commodities that can be sold. And now many of our children are growing up, not knowing how to care for the world.”
From that “The Seed Keeper” — a book 20 years in the making — was born.
Megan Schnitker, chair of the Indigenous People’s Day committee, said she hopes both the book and Wilson’s conversation about it sparks conversation and community healing.
“She’s a Minnesota resident and her book fits our theme of reconnecting with Unci Maka or grandmother earth,” she said about why Wilson was chosen to speak this year. “We thought her book and her work is credibly important to indigenous culture and storytelling.”
MSU social work students Myah Stenberg and Karissa Kaufer were in the audience, eager to learn all they could.
“We’re here because cultural competence is very important in our practice,” Stenberg said.
Kaufer agreed, adding that she hopes they “learn more about the indigenous culture and history.”
During the event, Wilson also spoke about the climate crises and the threat it poses on seeds.
Rather than feeling hopeless, she looks to the way of her ancestors and urges others to do the same.
“I remember my responsibility for the relatives who are still here. I also remember my responsibility as a Dakota grandmother to teach my children and grandchildren to be good relatives and to live each day knowing our actions will make a difference” she said. “Even if the world comes to an end tomorrow, we must still plant our seeds today.”
