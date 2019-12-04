NICOLLET — For the second time in a year, authorities allegedly
found drugs in a rural Nicollet residence after
its occupant summoned them there for another reason.
Cullan David Franzen, 30, called police Nov. 25 after he crashed his vehicle and walked home, according to court documents.
A Nicollet County sheriff’s deputy responded to his home on County Road 15 and contacted the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force after smelling “an overwhelming odor of marijuana coming from the residence.”
Task force agents obtained a warrant to search the residence, garage and vehicle. They allegedly found more than 85 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms, divided into 1-ounce bags, as well as multiple containers with nearly 22 grams of marijuana.
Franzen was charged this week in Nicollet County District Court with felony counts of drug sales and drug possession. He was in the Nicollet County Jail.
He is on probation on a drug sales charge to which he pleaded guilty last winter. In that case authorities found over 5 pounds of marijuana and 207 grams of marijuana wax after Franzen was shot in the knee.
Franzen told authorities an unknown trespasser shot him. But evidence suggested Franzen actually shot himself inside his vehicle, according to court documents.
Additional charges including falsely reporting a crime were dismissed in a plea deal and Franzen was sentenced to five days in jail and probation. A probation violation hearing will now be held in that case next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.