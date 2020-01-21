NICOLLET — Authorities have released the name of the 17-year-old St. Peter girl who was killed in a car-semi crash Monday morning on an icy and snowy road north of Nicollet.
Jillian Frances Thompson died from injuries suffered in a crash at 11:21 a.m. on Highway 111 in Nicollet County’s Grandby Township, the State Patrol said.
Thompson was driving a southbound 2000 Buick Regal when the car and a northbound 2016 Volvo tractor truck collided. She was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the semi — John Eugene Magnan, 62, of Detroit Lakes — was not injured.
Thompson played volleyball and basketball for the Nicollet High School teams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.