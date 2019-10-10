The Free Press
MANKATO — Authorities are investigating a body found by a hunter Thursday in rural Mankato.
The hunter found the partially decayed remains in a wooded area at 9:38 a.m. northeast of Highway 83 and County Road 12, according to a release from the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators haven’t yet determined the deceased person’s identity or gender. The sheriff’s office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating.
There’s no known threat to the public at this time, according to the release.
