GARDEN CITY — The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office is seeking help in finding the person or people responsible for vandalism and thefts at the county fairgrounds Saturday night.
Deputies responded to a call early Sunday morning that reported multiple acts of vandalism and thefts had occurred overnight on the fairgrounds.
T-shirts and other small items were stolen from vendor tents that had been closed for the night. Some tractors and lawnmowers on display were damaged and marked with graffiti. Political and advertising signs were defaced with spray paint.
Capt. Paul Barta said gas caps were missing from some of the vandalized vehicles. He said monetary amounts associated with the damage and thefts are expected to be relatively low.
Anyone with information may call the Sheriff’s Office at 304-4863 or contact Crimestoppers of Minnesota at crimestoppersmn.org or call 800-222-8477.
