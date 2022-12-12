NICOLLET — Nicollet County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a road-rage incident late Thursday afternoon on Highway 14 between North Mankato and Nicollet.
The sheriff's office received several calls from motorists about 4:20 p.m. reporting a westbound black Cadillac being driven erratically. One caller reported the Cadillac's driver flashed a handgun while passing another vehicle.
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office and a New Ulm police officer assisted the Nicollet County Sheriff's Office in the location and identification of the Cadillac's driver, and in obtaining his statement.
The suspect's name will not be released until formal charges have been filed.
