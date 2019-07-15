VERNON CENTER — A man is accused of molesting a 10-year-old girl in rural Vernon Center.
Ronald Kalani Robello Jr., 41, was staying with the child's family temporarily this spring. The girl told authorities Robello molested her in a farm outbuilding. Robello allegedly threatened to hurt the girl's family members if she told anyone.
Robello was charged with felony counts of criminal sexual conduct Monday in Blue Earth County District Court. A warrant has been issued for his arrest, but his current whereabouts are unknown.
