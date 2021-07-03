arianna lundell

ST. CLAIR — Authorities and family members are looking for a missing 14-year-old St. Clair girl who may be with a man in his 20s.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff's office said Arianna Lundell, who goes by Ari, was last seen at her home Thursday night.

She was seen with a Black male, possibly in his 20s, who may be wearing broken glasses with a taped middle, and was seen wearing a red bandana. He lives and works in Mankato.

Lundell is described as 4'10, 130-pound Caucasian with short dark hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911.

