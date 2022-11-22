The Free Press
ST. JAMES — Four people were taken into custody after authorities found over one ounce of methamphetamine, an amount of psilocybin mushrooms, several items of drug paraphernalia, along with other items indicative of drug sales at a St. James residence, according to the Watonwan County Sheriff’s Office.
The St. James Police Department, the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force and the Watonwan County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on Tuesday at a residence on the 400 block of 1st Avenue S., in St. James.
Tommy Velasco, 23, of St. James has been charged with first degree drug sales and third degree drug possession including a warrant.
Karen Castaneda, 24, of St. James has been charged with third degree drug sales and fifth degree drug possession.
Skylar Carlson, 18, of St. James has been charged with fifth degree drug possession.
Danielle Westman, 27, of St. James was arrested on two outstanding felony warrants.
All four individuals were held at the Watonwan County Jail pending court, the Watonwan County sheriff said.
