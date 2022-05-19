ELYSIAN — The name has been released of the 49-year-old Medford man who died in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in Elysian.
Jared Joseph Jones was driving a Cadillac CTS east on Highway 60 around 7:22 a.m. when the vehicle collided with a westbound Mitsubishi Outlander driven by Kelsie Erlene Quale, 26, of Waterville, the State Patrol said.
Jones died at the scene.
Quale was airlifted from the scene. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the patrol said.
A passenger in the Cadillac, David Lee St. Martin, 24, of Faribault, was treated for non-life threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato. A passenger in the Mitsubishi, a baby boy, was not injured.
Jones was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.
Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
