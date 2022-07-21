The Free Press
MANKATO — Authorities were searching for an 8-year-old girl Thursday night who was last seen struggling while swimming in the Minnesota River at Sibley Park.
A family with four children was swimming in the river near a sandbar at about 6 p.m. at the park. Witnesses reported two of the children, including the 8-year-old girl, began struggling in deep water, according to a news release from the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office.
A bystander was able to help one of the children out of the water but was not able to rescue the girl, the release stated.
The name of the child was being withheld pending further notification by family.
Personnel from the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, the Mankato Department of Public Safety, the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Natural Resources and the Madison Lake Fire Department were continuing search efforts on the river late Thursday night. An air search also was among the efforts to find the girl.
