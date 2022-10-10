NICOLLET — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in locating a 28-year-old Nicollet man who probably is without his required medication.
Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamsen's family, who reported him as missing, are concerned for his welfare since he left home without his medication. He was last seen Sept. 30 riding a black electric bicycle.
Abrahamsen is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5-foot-9 and weighs 144 pounds.
Anyone with information about Abrahamsen should call the Sheriff’s Office at 931-1570.
