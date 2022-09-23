WINTHROP — Medical examiners have confirmed a 79-year-old Winthrop man's death earlier this week was a homicide.
Dennis Weitzenkamp's body was found Tuesday afternoon at a rural farm site one mile north of Winthrop when Sibley County deputies responded to a 2:37 p.m. 911 call.
The caller reported an unresponsive person with unknown trauma.
Sibley County Sheriff's office is requesting to be contacted at 507-237-4330 by anyone who may have information that's pertinent to the investigation of the homicide.
