MANKATO — Northway Academy, which provides day programs for children with autism spectrum disorder and related conditions, will break ground on a new location Wednesday in Mankato. 

Mankato will be Northway's ninth location in Minnesota.

It'll be at 1700 Premier Drive, with REM Minnesota and APX Construction Group participating in the 1 p.m. ceremonial groundbreaking.

“We are thrilled to be working with Northway Academy on this project," stated APX Construction Group's Vice President of Sales and Marketing Jamie Jacobs in a release. "It is an honor to support these children with the opportunity to grow and thrive in our community. Now they will have a space and the personalized services to meet the unique needs of each child.”

