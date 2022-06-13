MANKATO — A groundbreaking for a new day program for children with autism spectrum disorder and related conditions in Mankato was postponed due to weather.
Northway Academy had a groundbreaking set for Wednesday, but it'll be pushed back to 11 a.m. on June 22. Mankato will be Northway’s ninth location in Minnesota.
It’ll be at 1700 Premier Drive, with REM Minnesota and APX Construction Group participating in the. ceremonial groundbreaking.
“We are thrilled to be working with Northway Academy on this project,” stated APX Construction Group’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing Jamie Jacobs in a release. “It is an honor to support these children with the opportunity to grow and thrive in our community. Now they will have a space and the personalized services to meet the unique needs of each child.”
