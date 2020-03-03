MANKATO — The team behind a new autism therapy center in Mankato said they hope the resource will reduce wait times for services.
Caravel Autism Health will hold an open house today after opening its 1720 Bassett Drive location in late January.
The therapy center provides evaluations, diagnoses and therapy for clients ranging from 18 months to 18 years old.
Mankato’s location can serve as many as 45 clients, said Clinical Director Shelby Wolf. Seven children are now receiving services with another five starting by the end of the month.
Studies indicates early intervention treatment is shown to improve a child’s development. Unfortunately, additional research published in the Pediatric Clinics of North America journal in 2016 found two-year waits between the earliest signs of autism and diagnoses are common.
The study cited a lack of providers as one reason for the lengthy wait. Long wait times at facilities across the state led Caravel to expand to Mankato and other cities after an initial Rochester office, said Jackie Vick, Caravel’s vice president of Minnesota clinical operations.
“When we know what treatment can do and the results we can get, it’s really difficult to have families sit on lists,” she said.
Having another service option in Mankato should help families, said Jessica Dowd, vice chair of the Southern Minnesota Autism Coalition.
“We’re excited to have more resources for families in the Mankato area,” she said. “I think it’ll be good for them to have more things to look into.”
Caravel opened a temporary location on Madison Avenue in Mankato in October. Tuesday’s open house at the Bassett Drive location, formerly a child care facility, will include tours of the three treatment rooms on site.
Clients receive a form of therapy known as applied behavior analysis, or ABA. The treatment plans are individualized but generally aim at improving behaviors or skills ranging from social skills to fine motor dexterity.
Clients between ages 2 and 6 average 30 to 40 hours of treatment per week, while older clients might receive closer to 10 hours. Wolf said Caravel uses data to track progress and update therapy methods as needed.
“If there are certain teaching styles or methods we’re using and it’s not the best fit for the child, our data tells us we have to change how we’re teaching this skill,” she said.
The therapy center accepts most private insurance plans and Medicaid. Vick encouraged families to reach out for services sooner rather than later, as the waitlist already has reached 60.
“It can be really scary to think there’s something challenging with your child, but we’re here to help them through that diagnostic process and support them through some of those fears and apprehensions and get treatment,” she said.
Caravel has other clinics in Rochester and White Bear Lake. More will open in Plymouth, Lakeville, Shakopee and Blaine later this year.
For information on intakes, call 507-322-7752. Today’s event from 3:30-6 p.m. is open to the public.
