Local auto dealers bucked the state trend by selling more vehicles in 2021 than in 2020.
But like the rest of Minnesota and the nation, shortages of inventory will plague dealers far into this year. Dealer lots in Mankato and elsewhere, once jammed full of new vehicles, are now sparse.
“We started out 2021 with a good amount of inventory, and then we faced the same challenge that every dealer and manufacturer faced because of the difficulty getting (computer) chips and shipping difficulties,” said Melissa Bradley, an owner and general manager of Snell Motors in Mankato.
Scott Lambert, president of the Minnesota Automobile Dealers Association, said the empty dealer lots won’t go away anytime soon.
“We’ll have inventory problems for the rest of the year, every brand, every model. And if it’s not the inventory, it’s the parts,” he said.
In Mankato, sales were up about 10% last year, with 12,797 vehicles sold compared to 11,648 in 2020. Monthly sales were highest from March through September.
“Our new vehicle sales were up. Used was pretty flat,” Bradley said. “I think there was pent-up demand for new vehicles.”
She sees some signs of hope when it comes to getting more vehicles in. “I think it’s definitely loosening up and gotten better over the last month. It appears they’re catching up with the chip shortage. Now, we just have to get them to produce (vehicles) and get them here.”
While final data isn’t in for Minnesota, Lambert expects sales in 2021 will be down 10% to 15% over the previous year.
“We normally sell about 215,000 new cars and trucks in a normal year. Last year will be closer to 190,0000,” he said.
“This year will be about the same as last year. I just don’t think we’ll have the inventory to boost sales.”
Sales last year were dominated by pickups and SUVs, a longstanding trend in Minnesota, with 88% of all vehicles sold being trucks, SUVs, minivans or crossovers.
“The Sierra pickups have been a great seller as well as the full-size SUVs,” Bradley said.
She said the rising cost of fuel is adding another concern for auto dealers.
More electric vehicles will be in the pipeline this year, but they still make up just a sliver of the market.
“There’s a lot of talk about EVs, but sales are pretty mild yet. Pure electric, we’re not even at 3% yet,” Lambert said.
Bradley said they’re gearing up for delivery of more EV models, including a full line produced by Cadillac as well as an electric Hummer.
“We have all our charging stations here and will be installing them around the property this spring.”
There are also electric pickups coming out, including the Chevy Silverado.
Nationally, auto retail sales dipped in January as reduced manufacturing due to the omicron variant, supply-chain problems and global inflation caused prices to soar amid high demand, according to J.D. Power.
Sales of new vehicles in the United States were down about 8% to 828,900 units from a year earlier.
