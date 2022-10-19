You may have noticed there are a few more vehicles on car dealer lots than there were this spring and summer, although supply chain glitches continue.
But dealers say that starting last month, deliveries finally started to increase and they’re hopeful it will continue.
“It’s hit and miss,” Ted Evans, general manager of Harrison Ford in Mankato said of inventory being delivered.
“Ford has told us this fourth quarter we should get a little relief. I’m scheduled to get more vehicles this quarter than at the beginning of the year — if they come in.”
Melissa Bradley, general manager of Snell Motors, said the number of vehicles delivered for the 15 months prior to September were consistently low.
“But we noticed an uptick in shipments in September and that continues. I feel confident we’ll be back up to normal volume by the end of the year,” she said.
Bradley said it seemed that manufacturers were doing better at building more new vehicles but that problems delivering them was causing the biggest problem over the past year or more.
Kelley Blue Book reports that at the end of August America’s car dealers had 1.2 million new vehicles in stock. That’s far below historical levels but the last time car inventory reached that high was in June of 2021. New vehicle supply is roughly one-third higher than it was this time last year.
But groups that track inventory did see an increase in new vehicle deliveries starting last month.
By the end of this year, Kelley Blue Book projects Americans will have bought as few as 13.3 million new vehicles. That compares to 17 million sold in the pre-pandemic year of 2019.
But demand for new cars remains intense, despite prices reaching record highs. The average new vehicle in August sold for $48,300. The average interest rate for new vehicle financing rose to 5.7% in the third quarter of 2022, up from 4.3% this time last year, according to Edmunds.
But manufacturers often offer financing at lower rates on new vehicles.
Locally, vehicle sales have lagged. In August dealers sold 992 vehicles, down from 1,216 in August of 2021. In May, June and July of this year dealers sold from 901-991 vehicles each month, while numbers for those three months last year were 1,145-1,198, according to local sales tax information collected by the city of Mankato.
Evans said he expects to be getting more F150 pickups this quarter, but said super-duty trucks and transit vans “are really tough to get.”
Evans said the microcircuit chip shortage is starting to get better, but there are a variety of different things that can be in short supply and delayed, including things like seating materials.
Ford last month announced it was delaying sending some new vehicles out because there was a shortage of blue oval badges that say “Ford” on them that are ubiquitous on every Ford vehicle.
“So it’s different things than just chips,” Evans said.
Dealers say getting parts in for their service centers has become better but it depends what is being sought. “If you need an engine, you might wait months. Not everything is clicking on all cylinders yet,” Evans said.
Bradley, too, said they see delays in some parts in Snell’s service and body shop departments.
“It just depends on what it is. It’s like when you go to the grocery store and there are some things that aren’t on the shelves.”
Electric interest high
Bradley and Evans said demand and interest in electric vehicles keeps growing.
“We’re seeing a lot of interest in electric and hybrid vehicles, but we’re just not able to get a lot of them in yet,” Evans said.
Bradley said they’re itching to get a good supply of EVs in. “We’re very excited about electric. We’ve been ready for several months,” Bradley said.
“We have a fast charging station in the back parking lot that’s available to the public,” she said.
Bradley said they have yet to get an electric Hummer in the showroom but interest is high. “We have had 14 people reserve them since 2020. They’re just not here yet. There are always early adopters who are willing to put money down even though they haven’t seen one yet.”
She’s hoping they’ll soon have an electric Hummer so they can drive it and become more familiar with it.
She said there is also a lot of interest in the Cadillac Lyriq electric vehicle and GMC is soon revealing the Sierra EV. “There will be a lot of interest in that.”
Evans said the full-electric F150 Lightning pickup is generating the most buzz at his Ford dealership, followed closely by the Mustang Mach-E full-electric.
“The electric transit vans are kind of the up and comers,” Evans said.
Evans has a F150 Lightning on hand in Mankato for people to look at and try out and said it has plenty of power and zip.
“It’ll put your head back in the seat for sure. How far you can get on a charge is the big question people have.” He said the pickup is designed to go 300 miles on a charge, “but if you’re pulling something that will go down.”
Bradley, too, said the biggest concern for customers when it comes to electric vehicles is the distance they’ll go and whether there are enough charging stations available.
