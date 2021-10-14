ELYSIAN — An annual fundraiser at Elysian Auto Service and other independent repair shops contributed to what could be a breakthrough in breast cancer treatment.
The Elysian auto repair shop is participating in Brakes for Breasts throughout October for the seventh straight year. The fundraiser has shops give away free brake pads or shoes to customers, then donate 10% of the labor costs to install them to the Cleveland Clinic Breast Cancer Vaccine Research Fund.
Started in 2011, Brakes for Breasts has raised nearly $1.2 million in donations for the fund. Research related to the fund made news in late 2020 when a breast cancer vaccine developed by Cleveland Clinic immunologist Dr. Vincent Tuohy and his team received approval from the Food and Drug Administration to conduct medical trials.
Getting to the trial stage with FDA approval is an exciting step, said Elysian Auto Service owner Susan Morsching.
“It’s outstanding to be part of it,” she said. “If we can help one person prevent cancer, it’ll be well worth it.”
Morsching, who owns the shop with her husband, Carl, first heard about the fundraiser at a conference. The auto shop partners with Mankato’s Factory Motor Parts for the cause.
Brakes for Breasts started small, with founders Laura Frank and Leigh Ann Best getting five auto repair shops to raise $10,000 in 2011. It grew to 183 shops and more than $250,000 raised in 2020.
The donation total over the years was up to $1.92 million as of this week, with donations going directly to the research fund, said Kathryn Jewison, service adviser at Elysian Auto. Fundraiser organizers have presented the checks directly to Tuohy and his team in past years.
The FDA’s approval was for an investigational drug application for the vaccine. Cleveland Clinic partnered with Anixa Biosciences on human trials after encouraging results in the lab.
The vaccine invented by Tuohy and his team was designed to protect against a protein found in mammary glands when someone develops breast cancer. Trials are initially focused on using it on triple-negative cancer, a particularly aggressive form of breast cancer.
Along with brake pads, Elysian Auto’s team wears pink during the month. They also give out pink candy and pink tire pressure gauges throughout October.
Morsching, whose mother died of ovarian cancer, said the research team indicated they’d focus on a vaccine for that form of cancer next. Having lost a loved one to cancer, she encouraged people to go in for preventive health screenings this month, including mammograms.
For more information on Brakes for Breasts, www.brakesforbreasts.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.