ELYSIAN — With clinical trials for a breast cancer vaccination nearing reality, an Elysian auto shop is continuing its fundraising tradition to support the research.
It’ll be Elysian Auto Service’s fifth year participating in Brakes for Breast Cancer, where more than 100 auto repair businesses across the country donate money to the Cleveland Clinic’s ongoing research each October. The shops collectively raised nearly $747,772 over the last eight years.
Susan Morsching, who co-owns the Elysian business with husband Carl, said the cause is personal to their family. Her mother died from ovarian cancer, while he had two aunts with breast cancer.
The same researchers are also looking into developing a vaccination for ovarian cancer. A family history of breast cancer is associated with increased risk of ovarian cancer.
“I just feel like it’s a really good cause,” Morsching said. “(We were) the only one in the state of Minnesota the last four years, but I’m glad to see another shop do it this year.”
An auto shop in Red Wing joined this year.
Two auto shop owners from Brook Park and Medina in Ohio, Laura Frank and Leigh Ann Best, first came up with the fundraiser in recognition of how many lives are touched by the disease.
Frank said ensuring all the money was going directly to the Cleveland Clinic’s research was the top priority. Dr. Vincent Tuohy, who heads up the research, sends the organizers updates on his progress. He and his team also meet with the organizers each year when they bring their donations.
“When something exciting happens, he’ll send us information,” Frank said.
Tuohy said in an email he anticipates recruiting patients into a clinical trial in early 2020. The researchers are working on an application to the Food and Drug Administration ahead of a meeting with officials later this year.
None of this would have been possible without philanthropic donations,” he wrote. “The support I have received has literally kept this program going during periods when government support was not available.”
The research team’s ultimate goal for the vaccine is to prevent breast cancer from developing in the first place. Their data already found evidence suggesting vaccinating against certain proteins can provide immune protection.
Morsching said a future where people can take preventive measures against cancers is an exciting idea.
“If there could be some type of cure to help one person defeat cancer, it would be great — or prevent it before it happens,” she said.
The auto shop will give away free brake pads and shoes as part of the October fundraiser. Customers will pay for labor and any other necessary parts, then the shop donates 10% of the proceeds to the research fund.
Morsching estimated the shop has contributed $3,500 to research in its first four years doing the fundraiser.
