An auto theft suspect wasn't hard to find. He forgot his wallet at the crime scene, charges say.
An SUV was taken from outside a rural Blue Earth County residence Nov. 23. A wallet was left behind and it contained an identification card for Clifford Francis Freiderich III, 49, of Lake Crystal, according to a court complaint. A witness who saw the SUV being taken said the thief was the person pictured in the ID.
A sheriff's deputy then located the missing SUV at Freiderich's residence.
Freiderich was charged Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony theft and misdemeanor tampering with a vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.