GOOD THUNDER — A man allegedly threw a phone at a police officer after he stole an SUV from a woman he met online.
Nicholas Eric Pincombe, 34, of Proctor, was charged with felony counts of vehicle theft and possession of stolen property Monday in Blue Earth County District Court. He also is charged with misdemeanor counts of assault and possession of a syringe.
A Good Thunder woman reported early Friday morning that Pincombe stole her SUV from her driveway. She said she met him on a dating app, brought him to her residence, and he took her vehicle while she was in the bathroom.
Pincombe was located with the vehicle and a needle in Mankato later that morning, according to a court complaint.
He was taken to jail, where he allegedly threw a phone at an officer's head. The phone hit a wall instead.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.