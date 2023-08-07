Although recent rains have eased pressure on Mankato’s water supply, the dry summer of 2023 has prompted a clear spike in demand from people striving to keep the landscape green in the face of near-drought conditions.
By late June, the clock was telling the tale of what was causing the surge in consumption.
“So much water was being drawn from our system between 4 and 6 a.m. it exceeded our capacity to supply,” Assistant City Engineer Michael McCarty told the City Council on June 26.
Those are the hours when automated irrigation equipment is often set to go off on private properties. And a disproportionate number of the timers were set for Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
“To have everybody on a Monday-Wednesday-Friday schedule is very stressful to our system,” McCarty said.
Use of the irrigation systems on landscaped areas at commercial and industrial sites, apartment complexes and elsewhere had ramped up over the course of June when the soil began to dry out after being left saturated by the snowmelt from a harsh winter.
Demand rose from barely 5 million gallons a day at the beginning of June to about 7.5 million gallons in the second week, maxing out at 8 mg/d. July brought a new daily peak of 8.35 million gallons before rains late in the month caused demand to drop to about 6 million, McCarty said.
“This trend continues with the first couple of days of August averaging 6.08 million gallons per day with a maximum of 6.2 mg/d,” he said.
While rain is the ultimate solution, the Public Works Department’s jurisdiction doesn’t extend to the atmosphere. So staff have been trying to control what they can — when properties in the city irrigate. Technically, the city can punish people for not abiding by watering restrictions, which require people to abstain from watering on half of the days each month. Violations can be met with escalating penalties starting with a warning, then a $50 fine for a second offense, a doubling to $100 for a third offense and a potential shutoff of irrigation meters or outdoor spigots for subsequent violations.
It’s an even/odd system for when the sprinklers can be active: even-numbered calendar days for people with addresses ending in an even number, odd-numbered calendar days for the rest. Watering is prohibited everywhere between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. when much of the water would be wasted by evaporation. (There are a few exceptions to the rules, such as for hand-watering and watering new grass, that are listed on the city’s website.)
What the city has mostly found, though, is that Mankatoans aren’t intentionally violating the rules, McCarty said. Some people are unaware. Even more common are people who can’t figure out how to adjust their sprinkler system controls.
So the big push starting in June was to monitor when irrigation systems were running, talk to the property owners and offer some tips on getting the automated controls set for the location’s approved watering days.
“Staff has worked with many customers to assist in adjusting irrigation times to comply with city code,” McCarty said. “This has been helpful in reducing the rate of pumping for the system, especially in the early morning hours.”
The effort seems to be paying off. Average water usage increased from 6.45 million gallons a day in June to 6.74 million in July, but it was a relatively modest rise and the demand appears to be more evenly distributed.
“There has not been the same spike that was previously experienced prior to the outreach and educational efforts by staff,” he said. “All of the work with customers has been educational and there has not been a need to do any enforcement.”
Anyone with questions about watering rules or looking for help in setting irrigation timers is encouraged to contact the city staff by dialing 311 — Mankato’s municipal information line.
