MANKATO — A fire that destroyed an automotive repair building Monday on Riverfront Drive has been ruled accidental.
The fire caused about $350,000 in damage to the building and the items inside the garage that was part of Dean's Northtown Auto at 1513 N. Riverfront Drive.
Damage was too extensive to determine a precise cause, Mankato Department of Public Safety Cmdr. Sean Hayes said Wednesday.
Owner Dean Hewitt told The Free Press he believed a gas tank caught fire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.