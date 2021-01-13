Northtown Auto fire 1

MANKATO — A fire that destroyed an automotive repair building Monday on Riverfront Drive has been ruled accidental.

The fire caused about $350,000 in damage to the building and the items inside the garage that was part of Dean's Northtown Auto at 1513 N. Riverfront Drive.

Damage was too extensive to determine a precise cause, Mankato Department of Public Safety Cmdr. Sean Hayes said Wednesday.

Owner Dean Hewitt told The Free Press he believed a gas tank caught fire.

