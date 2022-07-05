EAGLE LAKE — An autopsy on the Mankato woman who was found dead in rural Eagle Lake in May determined her cause of death was probable drowning, according to a release from the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office.
Nyawuor “Sunday” Chuol's body was recovered in a swampy area near the city of Eagle Lake on May 13. Chuol, 30, had been last seen on April 25.
The release states the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office didn't detect "any significant injury or trauma" during the autopsy. Throughout the search for her, law enforcement officials stated there were no indications of foul play.
After surveillance footage confirmed she was last seen at Casey's in Eagle Lake, search crews scoured the area over the course of days. An investigation found she visited two other bodies of water in Mankato and North Mankato before having a ride-share drop her off in Eagle Lake.
A local canoeist ended up finding her 18 days after she went missing in a marshy area adjacent to the primary search area.
Chuol's family said she suffered from mental health issues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.