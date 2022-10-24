MANKATO — An average Blue Earth County homeowner would see a property tax increase of about $110 next year under the county's proposed levy increase.
The County Board has set a preliminary tax levy of $42.97 million for 2023, a 6% increase over this year's. The board also set the preliminary budget for 2023 at $119,648,583, up from $105,783,455 this year.
An average-valued home ($278,000) would see a $110 increase. While the levy would be up 6%, the average home's county property tax increase would be up about 12%. That's because residential values have increased more than 17%.
County Administrator Bob Meyer said that talking to his peers around the state, the dramatic jump in home values has been felt everywhere.
"I've been doing this for about a dozen years in this capacity and this is by far the highest increase in residential values I've seen."
But, he said, this part of the state had lower home value jumps than in many other places.
"In parts of northern Minnesota, where there are lake homes, some values have gone up 30% or more. Everyone around the state has seen pretty significant increases in values, but our increase was actually pretty modest compared to many parts of the state," Meyer said.
The 6% levy increase will result in an average valued non-homestead agricultural property of $587,800 seeing an increase in county tax of 7.4% or $79.
The average-valued commercial/industrial property would actually see a slight decrease in their county tax due to a shift from commercial to residential properties caused by the strong residential market driving up home values.
"A 6% increase in our levy actually reduces taxes in our commercial and industrial sector because their values only increased by 3.8%. So it's kind of weird, but a 6% percent levy increase actually results in a lower tax for some property taxpayers (because more of the burden switched to homes)."
Meyer said the 6% levy increase is needed because of increased pressure on wages due to the tight labor market, increased service demands leading to increased staffing needs as well as inflationary pressure.
There will be a public hearing on the proposed levy at 6 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Historic Courthouse Boardroom, 204 South Fifth St.
The board could reduce the tax levy amount before it gives final approval in December, but the number can't be increased over the preliminary levy.
