MANKATO — The operator of a Mankato shop recently was appointed to the Minnesota Board of Barber Examiners by Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan.
Kevin Ayers' term begins Wednesday and is effective through Jan. 1, 2024.
Ayers operates Macs For Hair on Madison Avenue.
He replaces James Robinson on the board that oversees the examination, registration and licensing of barbers, barbershops, and barber schools. The Board of Barber Examiners also is responsible for enforcing statutes and rules regulating barbers and barbering establishments.
