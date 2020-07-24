MANKATO — A Mankato-based company paid a $15,000 fine for violating pollution control regulations.
B&H Petroleum Equipment Company, which is owned by Stargate Inc., received the fine for “a series of underground storage tank violations” in Freeborn and Mower counties in 2014, according to a release from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.
The company's storage tank contractor certification also was suspended for June, the first decertification action of its kind by the MPCA.
Being decertified meant the company couldn't install, repair or remove underground storage tanks in June.
The work in Freeborn and Mower counties involved installing E-85 equipment at eight gas stations. Pollution control inspectors determined the equipment wasn’t E-85 compliant, which could reportedly lead the system to fail prematurely and cause gas spills, according to the release.
B&H also reportedly failed to properly install the overfill protection devices meant to limit spills.
“When companies do not fully comply with the regulatory requirements, the resulting pollution can be harmful to people and the environment,” the release stated.
The Free Press reached out to B&H for comment and will update this story if the company responds.
