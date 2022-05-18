MANKATO — “I’m a mom and I know it sucks,” said Audra Poggi of the baby formula shortage.
Parents in Mankato and across the U.S. are scrambling to find baby formula because supply disruptions and a massive recall have swept many leading brands off store shelves.
Months of spot shortages at pharmacies and supermarkets have been exacerbated by the recall, leaving shelves empty, according to The Associated Press. Retailers including CVS, Target and Walgreens have begun limiting purchases.
Nationwide, about 40 percent of large retail stores are out of stock, according to Datasembly, an analytics firm that collects data from 11,000 locations.
Locally, it’s hard to gauge which stores have baby formula in stock, as local retailers referred media calls to corporate officers who then didn’t respond to requests for information.
One did, from Walgreens, and their spokesperson Karen May said: “Due to increased demand and various supplier challenges, infant and toddler formulas are seeing constraints across the country. Similar to other retailers, we put into effect purchase limits of three per transaction on all infant and toddler formula to help improve inventory. We continue to work diligently with our supplier partners to best meet customer demand.”
Poggi got lucky and said her husband found generic formula for their infant, Abigail, 10½ months, at ALDI in Mankato about three weeks ago. He bought four cans — enough to feed Abigail through her first birthday — and left the rest on the shelves for others, Poggi said.
With Abigail as the couple’s fourth child, they’re more lax with what they serve her and are open to substituting generics for the baby’s name-brand formula, her mom said. But she knows other parents are stricter and are struggling to find product in the Mankato area. Some families are even driving to the Cities for formula.
Pediatricians and health workers are urging parents who can’t find formula to contact food banks or doctor’s offices. They warn against watering down formula to stretch supplies or using online DIY recipes.
“We certainly do see people coming in for formula,” said Sara Diel of ECHO Food Shelf in Mankato. “We have had more requests for formula and some families have said they cannot get the formula they need with their vouchers.”
Dr. Ken Weimer, of Mayo Clinic Health System Eastridge, has been telling parents to check shelves at smaller stores and pharmacies. He also recommends using generics.
“It’s starting to become more of an issue,” Weimer said of the formula shortage. “We’re getting more messages from patients who are struggling to find formula for their infants. The government is working hard on this, and I assume this will be solved sooner rather than later. Hopefully over the next month, supply will improve significantly. But time will tell.”
Weimer said he’s also recommended that parents of older infants consider using toddler formula if their child is approaching 1 year in age. He said toddler formula offers better nutrition than cow’s milk, and when he was last at Walmart they had plenty available.
“If they’re 9 months or older, it might not be ideal, but it’s maybe the best alternative for some,” Weimer said.
Baby formula is particularly vulnerable to disruptions because just a handful of companies account for almost the entire U.S. supply.
Industry executives say the constraints began last year as the COVID-19 pandemic led to disruptions in ingredients, labor and transportation. Supplies were further squeezed by parents stockpiling during lockdowns.
Then in February, Abbott recalled several major brands and shut down its Sturgis, Michigan, factory when federal officials concluded four babies suffered bacterial infections after consuming formula from the factory.
Abbott is increasing production at its other facilities to fill the gap, including air-shipping formula from Ireland. The FDA says it is working with U.S. manufacturers to increase output and streamlining paperwork to allow for more imports. It is also waiving enforcement of minor product labeling issues.
The FDA also is letting Abbott release some specialty formulas to physicians and hospitals. WIC — a federal program for mothers and children similar to food stamps — is allowing substitutions because the recall wiped out many brands covered by the program.
“I went to Target today and looked at shelves and they only had pre-made liquid and the only powder they had was two cans of soy formula,” Poggi said.
Stacey Tabor, executive director of Feeding Every Baby Inc. based in the Mankato area that helps families in need of feeding and diapering essentials, said her nonprofit is challenged to find formula as well. She said she’s recently seen limited formula on shelves at Hy-Vee, ALDI, and Walmart had a small supply of 15 cans.
“We receive hundreds of inquiries from caregivers looking for formula,” Tabor said. “Everyone is struggling. Sometimes they’re even asking if we know of a store that has what they need. The formula shortage is a huge problem. Store shelves are sparse and the resources in place who are trying to help families are experiencing new challenges as well.”
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
